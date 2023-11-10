LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help locating 29-year-old Vivian Moreno.

Moreno is 4 feet and 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 150 Ibs and has a tattoo over her left eyebrow.

LPD said Moreno was last seen at a motel in the 900 block at East Slaton Highway, just after midnight on November 10.

LPD officers were called to the scene at 12:11 a.m. for reports of a female who was assaulted. However, when officers arrived they were told that Moreno was no longer at the location, but was possibly taken against her will and that she could be in danger, according to a press release.

LPD said officers continued to search for Moreno at multiple locations throughout the morning hours, but was unable to locate her.

The press release said LPD officers would like to make contact with Moreno with the goal of checking her welfare.

LPD said if anyone has information about her location to call the Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.