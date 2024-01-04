LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday asked for the public’s help in finding a shooting suspect who left two people seriously injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

LPD said officers were called for shots fired outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Avenue Q at 12:50 p.m.

Photos provided by the Lubbock Police Department

Photo provided by the Lubbock Police Department

Police found Obby Galicia, 46, and Christopher Galicia, 27, with serious injuries. The two were taken to University Medical Center by EMS, LPD stated in a press release. Police said the initial investigation determined Obby and Christopher were in an argument with an unknown man outside the store.

According to an LPD press release, the suspect hit Obby with the gun before shooting both men.

The suspect ran from the scene. Police said anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Detective Doak Funk at 806-775-2405.