LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department released an update on a crash that killed one-year-old Ezekiel Olivarez in Central Lubbock on Thursday afternoon.

LPD responded to a crash with injuries in the 5400 block of Avenue B at 12:09 p.m., a press release said. Throughout the investigation, police found that a driver had backed their car out of the driveway at their residence and struck the child.

Ezekiel was taken to Covenant Women’s and Children’s Hospital with serious injuries and died later.

No arrests have yet been made, LPD said.