LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Thursday morning provided an update regarding a pursuit that ended with a crash near Tech Terrace on Tuesday.

The initial call started just before 8:50 a.m. near 82nd Street and Avenue U, police said. According to LPD, an officer was chasing an SUV believed to be driven by a wanted person. After the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter showed up, LPD said officers canceled the pursuit and let the helicopter track the vehicle.

Police said the driver, Stefan Franks, 30, kept driving “at a high rate of speed” when he crashed with a vehicle in the intersection of 21st Street and Canton Avenue. Franks and an “unidentified passenger” left the SUV and ran, according to police. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was treated on scene, LPD said.

Police said Franks was found a short time later and was charged with charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Fail to Stop and Render Aid and an unrelated warrant.

The other passenger was not found. Police said the investigation is ongoing. As of Thursday, Franks remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $125,000.