LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday identified the two victims seriously hurt in a shooting at the Executive Inn as Eduardo Marmolejo, 38, and Noel Narbaez, 31.

LPD said officers were called to the 4400 block of Avenue Q at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Police found the two victims with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

4400 block of Avenue Q (Nexstar/Staff)

“Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Marmolejo and Narbaez were involved in an altercation with another individual in the east parking lot of the business when they were shot,” police said.

LPD said no arrests were made as of Wednesday morning and the investigation was ongoing.