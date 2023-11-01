LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday said the system that runs 911 “is experiencing technical difficulties” and may cause a delayed answer.

“Please stay on the line,” LPD said in a social media post. The City of New Deal also said it was experiencing problems with the system.

LPD later provided an update and said a “temporary solution” was found to create more capacity for 911 calls. Police said 911 is still operational.

“The Lubbock Police Department is working diligently to resolve this matter,” police said in a statement. LPD said it would provide an update when the issue is resolved.