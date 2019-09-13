Lubbock PD teams up to raise money for Special Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Lubbock Police Department teamed up with several Dunkin’ locations to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Olivia Boggs, officer with LPD, said raising money for the organization is always fun.

“Donate our time, just have fun, get people’s attention, let them know that ‘hey, we’re out here doing this for the kids,'” Boggs said.

Four Dunkin’ locations participated including the fast-food chains on Milwaukee Avenue, University Avenue, 50th Street and Quaker Avenue from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers held large buckets out for customers to make donations.

Ashley Pena, executive director of the West Region Special Olympics, said the money helps their athletes compete.

“The money stays right here and it supports our awesome athletes,” Pena said.

Erika Haggard is a Special Olympics athlete from Frenship High School. When she’s not competing, she said she’s singing and dancing.

“We’re going to compete in bowling, volleyball and track,” Haggard said.

Haggard said she appreciates the community’s help, but it comes as a surprise.

“It’s just really cool because it means that our community kind of supports us too,” Haggard said.

Lafawnda Kubacak, life skills teacher and coach for the Special Olympics team, said events like the fundraiser are always fun, and they are a good way to help with their program.

“It’s not about the competition, it’s really just about going out and having fun,” Kubacak said.

The fundraiser will also be held on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For more information on how to make a donation, visit the Special Olympics website: http://www.sotx.org/