LUBBOCK, Texas — Police said a child was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.

After this story was initially published, LPD provided the following update.

Officers were called at 8:41 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries at 4322 Justice Ave. An 8-year-old male was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot and sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to UMC via ambulance.