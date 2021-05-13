Lubbock pedestrian killed in Andrews Co. crash

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas– A Lubbock man is dead after reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Andrews County on Wednesday.

Just before 11:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 385 which took the life of a Lubbock man. It was 9 miles north of Andrews, according to DPS.

According to the investigation, a Chevrolet pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 385. The driver of the pickup, John T. Whitt, 78, of Monahans, saw a pedestrian in the roadway and attempted to swerve around the pedestrian but was unsuccessful.

The pedestrian was identified as Walter H. Black III, 56, of Lubbock, DPS said.

Black was pronounced dead on-scene by Justice of the Peace Neri Flores.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.