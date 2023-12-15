LUBBOCK, Texas — Personal Trainer and local gym say starting early on New Year’s resolution in December is a “good time” to do it.

Travis Roberts, trainer coordinator and personal trainer, told EverythingLubbock.com, “December is actually the best time to get started with your New Year’s resolution because the gym is not quite as busy, it’s not as hectic, not as intimidating.”

Roberts said if you are a newcomer to the gym, there are some tips to keep in mind.

Roberts said, “it will be a little bit busier. So, try not to be too overwhelmed. And also make sure you stay hydrated as well.”

But what Roberts said is the most important thing to know when first getting into the gym is safety.

Roberts explains, “Good form. Because if without good form, it’s a really quick way to injure yourself. So it’s super important if you’re doing a squat, if you’re doing a deadlift or if you’re doing a bench press to have good form that you don’t hurt your rotator cuff, your lower back or your knees or anything like that.”

With new locally owned gym owner Sebastian Garza commenting, “Make sure you eat right, that it’s a big part, a lot of sleep, make sure you’re sleeping right and then just set those goals. And like I said, you might not reach it in a day, a week, but consistency is key. And the more you go for it, the closer you be to reaching those goals”.

And Zeus Fitness also offers something unique.

“We are a little bit smaller. We’re not as big as a commercial gym where a commercial gym is. You know, they want everybody in there. It’s not going to be as busy as other gyms,” Garza said. “So, they can expect a little bit more private workouts. And we’re 24 hours. So, if you can work out 1 a.m. or 1 p.m.”

Roberts said going now is beneficial because, “typically as trainers have a little bit more free time now as it does get busier in the new year. So, you will have more free time. We will have more free time to answer questions, help with your form, help with your nutrition, anything like that that you need.”