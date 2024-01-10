LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock pet boutique, Bandana & Boujee, announced it will host a BYOB event — build your own bandana. The event will be on January 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1808 Clovis Road.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the event is January 17. Tickets include one bandana to customize, decorating supplies and snacks and drinks for one person.

The event is for the fur parents who want to unleash their creativity, show off their parenting skills and unwind after a long week of walks, said the business.

The pet store said tickets are limited and non-refundable. Tickets are available here.