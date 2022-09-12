LUBBOCK, Texas — Pet owners in Lubbock are hoping for change, after two women lost two cats- all in separate, unprovoked attacks, they told KLBK News on Monday.

“When you have kitties and you raise them, and they’re three, four or five years old, you expect them to be able to walk out in your own backyard that’s fenced,” said 85-year-old Eileen Ringler who lost her cat ‘Boots’ yesterday in a dog attack.

Weeks before that, the Ringler family lost another cat in an attack.

Home cameras captured the tragedies, which is how the family realized it was the same dogs that killed both of their cats.

Frustrated, they filed an affidavit with the city that sets hearings in motion where the City of Lubbock Animal Shelter will determine whether or not the dogs are dangerous based on a list of narrow qualifications, including whether or not the animals have owners.

In this case, the dogs who killed cats do have owners, and until the hearing is set forward, those dogs must remain in the shelter’s care.

If the dog is deemed dangerous, “Some of those very first stipulations [include] a $250,000 liability insurance policy on the animal. They have to have signage under their gates and houses that says a dangerous animal lives there. They have to have a secure enclosure inside of a fence to keep the animal in at all times.,” said Director of LAS Steven Greene. “Anytime, the animal leaves the property, it has to be fully restrained and wear a muzzle.”

He also said these animals must wear orange, fluorescent collars and tags identifying the danger.

Another woman, Jayne Blume, lost two of her cats to unrestrained dogs in recent months.

“I thought it was just a one time incident,” she began. Then, “I saw the two dogs. One of them had a red bandana on and my Stella was lying on the ground limp.”

Blume said as devastating as this is, she wants to see more ordinances for “irresponsible pet owners,” and Lora Ringler said she wants dangerous dogs to have records that detail all incidents of physical aggression through out animal’s lifetime.

Everyone involved said they want to make sure incidents like these never happen again.

“We want to see a change in the system- in the procedures, because even after a dangerous animal hearing, it’s the owners that have the first and only option of deciding what will happen to their pets,” said Lora Ringler, Eileen’s daughter.

Lubbock Animal Services said it is responsible for making sure that pet owners are taking the precautions after dogs are deemed dangerous.

Staff encourage people to report potentially dangerous dogs to the shelter.