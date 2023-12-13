LUBBOCK, Texas – Pet Supplies Plus on 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue will have pictures with Santa on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you’re not able to make the event, Pet Supplies Plus on 34th Street and Slide Road will also have pictures with Santa on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The photos will be free with no appointment needed, said Hannah Couture an employee at Pet Supplies Plus. There will be a professional photographer at the event to take your picture with Santa, the photos will be available via a link on the store’s social media page after the event concludes.

Guests are welcome to bring their furry friends or their humans to take a picture with Santa at the event, Couture said.

The 82nd Street location is set to have sales on all holiday toys, treats and apparel. The Saturday event will also have Lemon in Paradise and Lil Red Box food trucks, Couture said.

The 34th Street location will have sales and freebies as well as hot chocolate from the Shuga Delights food truck on Friday.