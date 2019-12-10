Lubbock pet store recovers 2 stolen puppies

Pets Plus recovered two stolen English Bulldogs after they were reported missing last week. Richard Evans, owner of the store, posed for a photo holding both recovered puppies. [photo courtesy of the Pets Plus Facebook page]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A local pet store posted an update on Tuesday that it recovered two stolen puppies after they were reported stolen last week.

When store employees arrived at about 8:00 a.m. on December 3 to Pets Plus, 6419 University Avenue, they realized their business was broken into, said Richard Evans, owner of the pet store last week.

He said suspects broke a window at the front of the business to get inside and then kicked a door in to get to two English Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, the business posted on their Facebook page that their two pups were back in the store.

“They have been checked out by our vet Veterinary Clinic of Lubbock and are doing great,” the statement read.

The statement also said there is still an ongoing investigation to find the suspects who took the puppies.

When Pets Plus was asked how the puppies were recovered, the store said they could not yet comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has any information on the investigation can contact Detective Feldman with Lubbock Police at (806) 775-2434.