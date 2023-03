LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday and Sunday, Lubbock PetSmart will bring back its large National Adoption Week event, the company said in a news release.

PetSmart stopped hosting the event in 2020.

This year, the event will be held at the location 6046 Marsha Sharp Freeway from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., featuring food trucks, balloon artists and face painters.

Those who adopt a pet, will be entered into a giveaway, PetSmart said.

The company’s goal is to “get some animals into caring homes!”