LUBBOCK, Texas— A petting zoo is scheduled to open in Lubbock soon, according to social media posts.

Old Macdonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm said they were coming to Lubbock in January on Facebook.

“We are excited to announce the future opening of Old MacDonalds Petting and Family Fun Farm,” the Facebook post said.

It took the farm six years to plan and organize. When it’s finished, the petting zoo will be 20 acres, according to it’s post.

Old MacDonald’s will have petting stations, pony rides, a playground, a volleyball court, and more.

The petting zoo would also have gazebo rentals for $130. General entry to the park is $8 and the zoo would also have a petting station specifically for children with special needs.

As of Monday afternoon, the official grand opening date was not announced on social media. EverythingLubbock.com reached out for more details.