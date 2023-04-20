LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock photographer has experienced an increase in booking after he did a photoshoot with Texas Tech student and viral “Masters Girl” Aaliyah Kikumoto.

Jay Stanley, owner of BSX media, told EverythingLubbock.com said he’s been the go-to photographer for Texas Tech pom and cheer for many years and that is how he met Kikumoto.

According to Stanley, he did a test shoot with her the weekend before the Masters. The next weekend he saw the NY Post article calling Kikumoto the “Masters Girl.”

Stanley said he called her about the viral and she said “I know it’s crazy.”

Stanley told EverythingLubbock.com he’s gained more followers in his social media pages as well as more commercial bookings in his email.

Stanley’s studio is located at 1416 Texas Avenue.