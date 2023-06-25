LUBBOCK, Texas– Dr. Naidu Chakru celebrated his retirement Friday in Lubbock after 40 years with Covenant Health, according to a press release.

According to Covenant, Dr. Chakru had been with been with the hospital since 1980 when he was hired by St. Mary’s. He was born in India in 1948 and later immigrated to the United States to “continue his studies and build his career.”

Prior to his retirement, Dr. Chakru became board certified as a internal medicine physician and pulmonologist. He was also an associate professor at Texas Tech and involved in several community organizations such as the Lubbock City Health Board and Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic.