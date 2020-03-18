Breaking News
UMC confirms first case of cornavirus, COVID-19 in Lubbock

Lubbock physicians respond to first COVID-19 cases in city

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Tuesday that two cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the city.

RELATED STORY: UMC confirms first case of cornavirus, COVID-19 in Lubbock

One of the cases was a resident of Lubbock County, and the other was a resident of Hockley County, according to a city official.

Terri Furman talked with Dr. Ashley Sturgeon and Dr. Cynthia Jumper with the Lubbock County Medical Society about what this means for people in the Hub City.

Use the video player above to watch the interview.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar