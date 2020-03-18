Lubbock physicians respond to first COVID-19 cases in city

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced on Tuesday that two cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the city.

One of the cases was a resident of Lubbock County, and the other was a resident of Hockley County, according to a city official.

Terri Furman talked with Dr. Ashley Sturgeon and Dr. Cynthia Jumper with the Lubbock County Medical Society about what this means for people in the Hub City.

