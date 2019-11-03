Lubbock pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint, police report states

LUBBOCK, Texas – A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by three individuals late Friday evening, according to a police report.

The crime occurred in the 1600 block of 59th Street.

The police report states the victim was delivering a pizza order but could not find the specific address given for the order.

He then called the number from which the the order was placed and was told to deliver the pizza to certain apartment.

The victim knocked several times on the apartment door but there was no answer.

An individual then approached the driver from behind, pointed a gun at him, and demanded he drop the pizza.

The driver dropped the pizza back into a warming bag and dropped the bag on the ground.

Two other individuals then walked up, pointed firearms at driver and also demanding the pizza, the police report stated.

One of them picked up the pizza and the suspects then fled the scene.

The victim waited for the suspects to leave and then returned to the restaurant where he called police just before midnight.

The report states the suspects never demanded cash, just the pizza.