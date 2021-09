LUBBOCK, Texas — A Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza delivery driver fell seven stories in an elevator at Raider Park, according to a Facebook post by Woody’s.

The post said the driver was “frazzled” but safe.

According to Woody’s, the elevator fell seven floors, but the emergency brakes kicked in three feet before the elevator would’ve slammed into the ground floor.

Woody’s included a video of his rescue. You can watch that below.