Lubbock, Plainview organizations awarded grants for substance abuse disorder treatment

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and Plainview mental health providers on Monday were awarded more than $3 million in grants by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The grants were for substance abuse disorder treatment, according to a release by HHSC.

According to the list of organizations given funds, the Lubbock Regional MHMR Center was granted $944,000 for Medication Assisted Treatment and $40,000 for Neonatal Abstinence Medication Assisted Treatment.

The Central Plains Center MHMR in Plainview was awarded $574,000 for Treatment for Youth, according to the list.

Plainview Serenity Center, Inc. was awarded $350,000 for Continuum of Care for Females, $90,000 for Co-Occurring Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Disorder, $455,000 for Treatment for Adults and $997,000 for Treatment for Females.

Read the full release by HHSC below:

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is awarding nearly $125 million in Substance Use Disorder treatment grants to 100 awardees. The grants provide prevention, intervention, and treatment services for individuals at-risk for substance use disorders.

“With these funds, we’re strengthening our communities by supporting vital treatment and recovery programs for Texans in need,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services.

HHSC receives federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to deliver substance use treatment services to eligible Texans throughout the state.

Funding is used for treatment for adults and youth, including individuals with experiencing psychiatric and substance use disorders. Services include ambulatory detoxification, residential and outpatient treatment services, women and children’s intensive and supportive residential programs and resources for persons with substance use and mental health issues. Nearly 49,000 Texans a year receive services. Additional information on these programs can be found here.

Grants are funded for five fiscal years, beginning Sept. 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2025. Grantees providing services are governmental entities, Local Mental Health Authorities, non-profit, for-profit and faith-based treatment providers and are listed on the HHSC website.

More information on accessing behavioral health services in Texas is available at MentalHealthTX.org. Texas residents can dial 2-1-1 to learn about programs and services.