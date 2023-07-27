LUBBOCK, Texas – The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Thursday evening voted yes in a four to three vote for the development of a high-rise student housing complex to be built near Texas Tech University’s campus.

Developers planned to build a seven-story, 700-bed high-rise apartment building on Avenue X between 14th Street and 15th Street. The proposed building is nearly 100 feet tall.

The complex was set to be built right outside of the South Overton neighborhood boundaries. South Overton residents previously voiced their concerns about the complex.

The project manager for the complex is Ken Abraham, who is also the owner of the Paddle Tramps store near TTU’s campus.