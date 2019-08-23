Lubbock plans 6-hour power outage downtown on Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said there will be a planned power outage in downtown Lubbock lasting as much as six hours on Sunday. The city hopes will be shorter than that.

The outage is for upgrades to equipment. A spokesman for Lubbock Power and Light said the outage will be mostly to businesses along Broadway in Central Downtown Lubbock.

LP&L said some traffic lights might be impacted.

The following is a statement from the city.

NOTIFICATION OF UTILITY WORK DOWNTOWN

On Sunday, August 25, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will complete an upgrade of utility infrastructure in downtown Lubbock. LP&L is upgrading electric line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, LP&L will have a planned outage beginning at 8:00 a.m. The estimated length of service interruption is 6 hours although it may be shorter depending on how quickly crews can safely complete work. This outage will only affect a small number of businesses in the central downtown area. All affected businesses have been contacted by LP&L and preparations have been made with those businesses in order to efficiently complete the necessary work.

The Lubbock Police Department will be working closely with LP&L as the work is being conducted in order to minimize any inconvenience due to affected traffic lights.

The City of Lubbock encourages each citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.