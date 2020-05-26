Lubbock plans to reopen two pools in late June

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City Manager Jarrett Atkinson briefed the City Council on Tuesday afternoon said the city will reopen two pools in late June. The specific date was not yet announced.

The two pools will be Montelongo and Mae Simmons. The pools will be subject to “very significant monitoring.”

Atkinson said there will be limits on occupancy because of executive orders from Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He said there will be additional limits to make the pools compliance with Lubbock Safe guidelines

City staffers told the city council that 89 people or less will be allowed in the Mae Simmons pool and 102 people or less at Montelongo.

If the limit is reached, then the rule will be “one in and one out.”

Adult sports will start, generally speaking, in July. City facilities will open for soccer practice on June 1 and games on June 15. Guidelines and restrictions for social distancing will apply.

A soccer tournament is set for June 19 at the Burl Huffman athletic complex.

The city’s summer camps are not back on the schedule yet, but the city will reassess in June.

On June 19, summer concerts and movies in the park will resume. On June 28, the Iron Man 70.3 event will take place.

The Civic Center cannot host conventions yet, but the city anticipates that the governor might ease the restrictions in time for events in June.