Lubbock plumber screens clients to prevent spread of coronavirus

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local business owner is taking precautions to protect his business by screening clients.

Brian Johnston owner of Bees Knees Service Company, a plumbing and home installation business in Lubbock, said he is asking clients to answer questions before he schedules appointments.

“We asked them, ‘Have you been doing any traveling?'” he said, “‘Have you been around anyone traveling?’, ‘Anyone quarantined or anyone that is tested positive?'”

Johnston said clients who answer yes to any of the questions are put on a 60 day waiting list. He said he already has a list of people who are scheduled out.

“We actually had a customer in Oklahoma in a quarantine area, and they wanted to schedule a call with this when they got back and I told him, ‘Absolutely not’,” he said. “I can’t take a risk with anybody else and we’re utilizing that same screening process for everybody. “

He said he urges all clients to be upfront with business providers.

“I just ask that everybody be honest and straightforward when you’re setting up an appointment with somebody,” he said.

Johnston said that due to the threat of the virus more people will be staying home. He said as a plumber, he worries because he’s seen a growing problem lately.

“I’m really concerned with people flushing paper towels for rags,” he said. “We’ve already seen the uptick in call load from it from people getting drains backed up and those those products weren’t meant to flush down the toilet.”