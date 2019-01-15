Lubbock Police announce arrest in December shooting

Image of Orian Emanuel Garcia from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force Team Foxtrot have arrested 29-year-old Orian Garcia. Garcia was wanted for aggravated assault in connection to a December 24th shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Just before 1 p.m. on December 24th, the Lubbock Police Department received reports of a domestic disturbance involving shots fired in the area of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q.

Initial information gathered at the scene indicated the suspect intentionally crashed his car into another car occupied by a male and female. The suspect then fired shots at the male passenger who was fleeing from the wrecked car. The 26-year-old male passenger was struck and was taken by EMS to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It was determined the suspect had a previous relationship with the female victim. Detectives with the LPD Domestic Violence Squad began investigating the case and identified Garcia as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued for Garcia on December 28th. On January 15th at approximately 2 p.m., U.S. Marshals located and arrested Garcia at a home in the 7300 block of 21st Street.

Garcia is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center charged with aggravated assault.

