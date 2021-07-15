Lubbock Police arrest 11 people for prostitution, other offenses

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation July 8. The operation resulted in 11 arrests for solicitation of prostitution and other offenses.

·  Samuel Logan Wing, 24 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

o   Possession of a Controlled Substance

·    Donald Lee Stelzer, 65 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    David Wayne Williams, 45 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    Christian Hernandez, 25 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    Christopher Paul Scott, 45 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    Jose Menchaca, 40 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    Jayson Parry Cluff, 45 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    John Lewis Martin, 42 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    Carlos Alberto Robles, 45 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

o   Felony Warrant

·    Jason Edwin Robinson, 42 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

·    Vernon Kemp, 59 years old

o   Solicitation Prostitution

(This is a news release from LPD)



