Lubbock Police arrest 11 people for prostitution, other offenses

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)
(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division conducted a prostitution operation July 8. The operation resulted in 11 arrests for solicitation of prostitution and other offenses.
· Samuel Logan Wing, 24 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
o Possession of a Controlled Substance
· Donald Lee Stelzer, 65 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· David Wayne Williams, 45 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· Christian Hernandez, 25 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· Christopher Paul Scott, 45 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· Jose Menchaca, 40 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· Jayson Parry Cluff, 45 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· John Lewis Martin, 42 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· Carlos Alberto Robles, 45 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
o Felony Warrant
· Jason Edwin Robinson, 42 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
· Vernon Kemp, 59 years old
o Solicitation Prostitution
(This is a news release from LPD)