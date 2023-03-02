LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Thursday that 17 people were arrested in a “one-day human trafficking operation.”

Lubbock Police worked with Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue in “Operation March Madness,” which was conducted on March 1 in downtown Lubbock, according to a press release.

“The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution,” the press release stated. LPD said one female was “contacted and identified as a possible victim,” but was not listed with the arrests.

Benjamin Teel (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Epifanny English (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Amanullah Kabir (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Traivon Sanders (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Steven Stone (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Shawn Balderas (Lubbock County Detention Center)

William Ho-Gland (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Christopher Gonzales (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Sylvester Daniels (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Jessica McGuire (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Nishantkumar Patel (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Donna Pierce (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Alejandro Mercado (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Aaliyah Oneal (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Jason Gaitan (Lubbock County Detention Center)

Jaden Valencia (Lubbock County Detention Center)

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division along with Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted a one-day human trafficking operation on March 1, 2023 in downtown Lubbock.

The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution. One female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, she is not listed below.