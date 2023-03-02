LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Thursday that 17 people were arrested in a “one-day human trafficking operation.”
Lubbock Police worked with Homeland Security and Lubbock Fire Rescue in “Operation March Madness,” which was conducted on March 1 in downtown Lubbock, according to a press release.
“The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution,” the press release stated. LPD said one female was “contacted and identified as a possible victim,” but was not listed with the arrests.
One female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, she is not listed below.
The operation resulted in 10 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and six arrests for misdemeanor prostitution. One female was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, she is not listed below.
- Benjamin Teel, 39-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Epifanny English, 29-year-old – Possession of control substance, Prostitution, TCIC warrant, LSO Warrant
- Amanullah Kabir, 30-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Traivon Sanders, 27-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Steven Stone, 43-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Shawn Balderas, 23-year-old – Prostitution
- William Ho-Gland, 39-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Christopher Gonzales, 37-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Sylvester Daniels, 25-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution, Poss. of C/S, LPD Warrant
- Jessica McGuire, 32-year-old – Manufacture/ delivery of control substance, Prostitution
- Patel, Nishantkumar, 30 year old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Donna Pierce, 40-year-old – Poss. of C/S, Prostitution
- Mercado, Alejandro, 56-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Aaliyah Oneal, 25-year-old – Prostitution
- Jason Gaitan, 50-year-old – Solicitation Prostitution
- Jaden Valencia, 19 –year-old – Solicitation Prostitution