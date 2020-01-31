Lubbock Police arrest 2 suspects for aggravated kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas– Two suspects were arrested this week in Arizona in connection with an aggravated robbery case in Lubbock

On January 27, Lubbock Police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and Park Rangers identified, located, and arrested Dakota Valderas, 23, and Damian Villareal, 25.

A police report said on January 11 Ryan Lara, 19, received a text message from Valderas asking him to meet her at an apartment in the 4600 block of 71st Street so she could give him a phone.

Valderas asked Lara to wait at the apartment while she retrieved the phone, said police.

Lara said Villareal rushed, punched, kicked and slammed him all over the apartment. -lubbock police report

While at the apartment, Lara said he went to the restroom. When he came out from the restroom, Villareal was standing there and started beating him up, asking what Lara was doing there, according to a police report.

[Image of Damian Villareal from 2017 arrest]

Additionally, two Hispanic males, who were not yet identified by police on Friday, entered the apartment and punched Lara multiple times every couple of minutes, according to the report.

After several hours, Villareal took Lara to his vehicle, placed a pillowcase over Lara’s head, and drove him to an additional location, said police.

When the vehicle stopped, Villareal took the tape off his eyes and pillowcase, the report said. Lara said he recognized they were on 19th street at the Wendy’s across from McDonald’s. Lara said each time he would attempt to make a signal for help, the three suspects would “pistol whip” him with a firearm, according to the report.

After spending some time at Wendy’s, Villareal blind folded Lara again and began driving possibly eastbound, according to the report. Lara said he felt like they were driving for awhile and he felt like they were possibly out of the city limits and well into the county, the report said.

Then, Lara said they parked the vehicle in a garage, took him out of the vehicle and into a house, according to the report.

Lara said he heard Valderas’ voice, but that she did not say anything to him. He said he knew Valderas was there at the house and that she set up the kidnapping, the report states.

Several hours later, Villareal woke Lara up and put him back into the vehicle still blind folded and bound.

Eventually, Lara said his hands broke free from the duct tape and he jumped out of the moving vehicle, according to the report.

Someone stopped and picked Lara up on the side of the road near the Lowery Field House and took him to his father’s house, the report states. He was then taken to Covenant Medical Center to get medical treatment and file a police report.

Lara had scrapes all over, multiple lacerations on his head, face, back, black eyes and other various injuries, according to the report.

Through investigation, LPD Persons Crimes unit was able to identify and obtain aggravated kidnapping warrants for Valderas and Villareal.

Both Valderas and Villareal were held on a bond of $200,000 each.

The investigation into other individuals involved is ongoing.

In January 2017, Villareal was a suspect and was arrested in the aggravated robbery case at Picantes, located at 3814 34th Street.

RELATED STORY: One Suspect Caught, Two on the Loose After Picantes Robbery

