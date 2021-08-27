Lubbock Police arrest 6 who failed to comply as a registered sex offender

Images starting from the top left are Cory Sandefer, James Hampton, Basilio Mojica, Kevin Ray Evans, Jerome Fulsom and Daniel Rodriquez [images provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A total of six men were arrested by the Lubbock Police Department after police reports and jail records confirmed they failed to register as sex offenders this week.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, an officer went to a home in the 4900 block of 41st Street in an attempt to make contact with Daniel Rodriquez to check compliance with registration, according to a police report.

[image of Daniel Rodriquez provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

Police were able to make contact with Rodriquez, and he provided the officer with his Texas identification card. However, the address on Rodriquez’s ID showed a different address than the one he was currently staying at.

Registered sex offenders, according to state law, must report any change of a home address within seven days prior to moving and must verify said new home address no later than seven days after moving.

Rodriquez told police he moved to the residence approximately three weeks ago. He was then placed under arrest by police.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Lubbock Police also arrested Basilio Mojica, Cory Sandefer, James Hampton, Jerome Fulsom and Kevin Ray Evans for also failing to comply to register as sex offenders, according to jail records from the Lubbock County Detention Center.