Lubbock Police arrest 9 for prostitution-related charges this week

[images provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department arrested nine individuals for prostitution-related charges on August 21, according to jail records from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

EverythingLubbock.com was working to get more information on the incident from police.

Jail records indicated Wednesday all nine individuals were able to post bond to be released from jail.

The list of those individuals are below:

  • Tyson Lee Parker
  • Hugo Garcia
  • Mark Rodgers Craig
  • Joel Arturo Acosta
  • Michael James Spano
  • Nicolas Edward Green
  • Joseph Andrew Gonzalez
  • Robert Craig Trail
  • Ronald Marlin Floyd

SPECIAL NOTE: Although we are still waiting for more information from Lubbock Police, police pointed out there were nine arrests. We overlooked one of them in the original version of this story. It is now updated to reflect all nine arrests.

