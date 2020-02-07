Lubbock Police release video of armed robbery, man points gun at clerk

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Friday released video of an armed robbery which happened on January 20 at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said investigators need help to identify the robber in the video. (Use the video player above to see it.)

Officers responded to Nothin’ Butt Smokes, 5002 Avenue A South Drive.

Police said the robber entered through the front door of the building wearing a hood over his head and a mask over his face.

“He walked behind the counter and attempted to unlock the cash register, but turned the key the wrong way, locking the register,” police said.

The store clerk confronted him, and he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her, police said.

“Back up, b****! I’ll f****ing shoot you!” the robber said to the clerk, according to the police report.

Police said, “The subject is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s with a thin build. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height. He wears distinct, large square-shaped glasses and has a tattoo on his right hand.”

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.







(This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.)