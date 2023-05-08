Note: The video in the player is from a 2021 story about Robert Ramirez

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s help again in a 2014 homicide that left Robert Ramirez Sr., 44, dead.

LPD said police were called for reports of shots fired the 1800 block of 49th Street on September 5, 2014. Ramirez was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Ramirez’s family previously told EverythingLubbock.com that he was gunned down outside his home with his son, who survived the shooting.

Example of suspect vehicle (Photo: Lubbock Police Department)

“One of the suspects is believed to be a black male between 5’6” and 5’8” with shoulder length dreads. The suspects were believed to be in a Dodge Magnum when they fled the scene,” LPD stated in a press release.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to the location and arrests of the suspects could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000, police said.

See below for more details.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) —The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to ask for the public’s help in a 2014 homicide that left 44-year-old Robert Ramirez dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1800 block of 49th Street on September 5, 2014 following reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Ramirez with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased. They also located Ramirez’s son, 22-year-old Robert Ramirez, who was also transported to UMC via EMS where he was treated and later released.

One of the suspects is believed to be a black male between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with shoulder length dreads. The suspects were believed to be in a Dodge Magnum when they fled the scene.

LPD first asked for the public’s help in September of 2014 and has done so periodically throughout the years.

Anyone with information leading to the identification, location and arrest of the suspect(s) could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.