LUBBOCK, Texas — Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock Police Department asked Thursday for the public’s help to better determine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a woman whose remains were found in Hale County in 1982 and determined to be Debra Mackey.

Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in a 1982 missing person’s case, following the identification of remains found in Hale County determined to be that of Debra Mackey.

Mackey, who was 20 at the time of her disappearance, was first reported missing to the LPD by

family members on January 6th, 1982. It was later determined she was last seen in the 1700

block of Avenue E on January 1st.

On February 16th, 1982, a body was found in Hale County, however, the remains were unable to

be identified. At the time, medical examiner findings showed the remains were believed to be

that of a Caucasian.

On June 21st, 1983, serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to being responsible for the death of

the individual whose remains were found in Hale County. It was later determined that

confession was false, and due to the remains still not being identifiable, the case involving Lucas

regarding those remains was dismissed on March 17, 1986, with the body being buried in 1993.

On February 6th, 2015, a request for exhumation by the Texas Rangers was granted in hopes of

identifying the body. However, after several years, a definitive identification was still unable to

be reached.

On September 2nd, 2021, the DoeNetwork, a non-profit focused on unidentified and missing

persons, reached out to the LPD, offering resources to once again test the remains, in hopes of

either making a connection or definitively ruling out a link in the LPD’s missing person’s case

and the remains found in Hale County.

Investigators with LPD were notified on November 15,, 2022, that the remains were positively

identified as that of Debra Mackey.

At this time, investigators with the LPD, in conjunction with investigators with The Texas

Department of Public Safety, are asking for the public’s help to better determine the

circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Due to the involvement of multiple jurisdictions,

DPS is currently the lead agency regarding the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Those

who provide information leading to the identification or arrest of the person or persons

involved in Mackey’s disappearance could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

