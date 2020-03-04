Lubbock Police ask help in Sepeda shooting death

Images of Arthur Swain and Katika Sharron Wilson provided by Lubbock Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Wednesday asked again for the public’s help in the shooting death of Ronald Sepeda.

The following is an LPD statement.

PD Seeking Assistance in Locating Persons of Interest

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating two individuals for their involvement in the shooting of Ronald Sepeda on Jan. 10.

Arthur Swain is described as a 54-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Katika Sharron Wilson is described as a 41-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds.

At approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 10, officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1500 block of 25th Street. Through their investigation, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit found that 31-year-old Calvin Joe Brown Jr. moved Sepeda’s body from inside the residence to the underground cellar. He was arrested for Tampering with a Corpse and remains at the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

Anyone who sees or has information on Swain or Wilson’s whereabouts should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

