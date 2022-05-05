LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department again asked the public for information about a September 2021 shooting that left 30-year-old Domingo Siri dead.

Crime Line was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect. For more details, see the latest news release from Lubbock Police below.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, continues to ask for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting in September of 2021 that left one person dead and another person with moderate injuries.

The $5,000 reward for the identification, location, or arrest of any suspect, or suspects, remains. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

LPD Officers were called to the 1600 block of 28th street at 1:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, 30 year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20 year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

End of release.