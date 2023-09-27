LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the homicide investigation of Jaden Ruiz, one year after his death.

LPD responded to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue at 3:24 a.m. on September 27, 2022 for reports of shots fired.

LPD said upon arrival officers located 19-year-old Ruiz with multiple gunshot wounds. Ruiz was pronounced deceased at the scene, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, according to LPD.

A $5,000 reward is still being offered by the Crime Line as investigators continue to ask for the public’s help in locating a suspect in this case, LPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.