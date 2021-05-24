Lubbock Police asks for help to find suspect in attempted kidnapping

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help catching a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from May 4th.

Olivia Boggs, a detective at Lubbock Police Department, said the attempted kidnapping happened near 1-27 and 50th street. A 15-year-old girl was out on a jog around 9:30 p.m.

“The subject approached her from the back, put her in a chokehold, she then fought back, and he attempted to grab her again,” said Boggs. “She was taught right [and] was able to get away.”

LPD said the suspect is a Hispanic male 30-40 years old, measuring 5’8-5’11. He was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts and a black shirt. The suspect at the time had scruffy facial hair and has acne scarring on his face.

Theodora Betancourt, co-owner at Krav Maga Lubbock, a self-defense school, said she’s been in dangerous situations herself.

“I was assaulted a few times before I came and started working here,” said Theodora. “Actually, two months after I started working here, I got assaulted again.”

Fransico Betancourt, a co-owner of Krav Maga Lubbock, said attacks can happen to anyone.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re big, small, male, female, or other,” said Francisco. “There are unfortunately bad things that are out there.”

Francisco said training is important.

“A lot of people think they will rise to the occasion if something happens, and a lot of times, you’re going to rise to the occasion of your training,” said Francisco.

Francisco said training is also important when carrying tools or weapons.

“The weapon is just an extension of yourself, so if you haven’t trained with that weapon if you haven’t trained under stress,” said Francisco. “Then it’s a gamble whether you’re going to be able to deploy that and whether it’s going to be effective.”

Francisco said it’s also good to be in an area where there are more people around in the event of a situation. He said it’s important to eliminate anything that could distract someone from their current environment.

“Headphones or other distractions, naturally those are going to distract from your situational awareness,” said Francisco, “And even if you’re not the best at it, the more aware of your environment, the more likely you are to at least catch something.”

Theodora said people should also be cautious about who they talk to and that showing confidence can help deter attacks.

“People who are attackers see [confidence,] and they will not attack you if they think that they can’t get away with it,” said Theodora.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 806-775-2788.