LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in the search of an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Monday, police said Circle K in the 9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue was robbed around 2:30 a.m., an LPD press release said.

LPD said the suspect, believed to be a Hispanic male, entered the store and threatened the cashier with a gun, before leaving on foot with money. No one was injured.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect in an early morning aggravated robbery in South Lubbock.

Image of suspect in Circle K (9700 block of Milwaukee Avenue) aggravated robbery, courtesy of LPD.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers, who can remain anonymous, could be eligible for a reward, the press release continued.