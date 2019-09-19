Lubbock Police called to break-in of Post Office, packages missing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released a brief summary on Wednesday about a break-in at the Murryhill Post Office, 4811 Louisville Avenue.

The summary said between Saturday from 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 6:00 a.m., someone forced entry and “went through the entire building.”

According to the police summary, a U.S. Postal Service employee said cash was taken, a vending machine was forced open, and an unknown number of packages went missing.

“An interior gate was forced open and an unsuccessful attempt to open a safe was also discovered,” the summary said.

A special investigator for the Postal Inspector’s Office responded to begin an investigation, and officers with Lubbock Police were called to help.

The Murryhill location acts as a mail holding facility.