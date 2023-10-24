LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday said absconded sex offender Robert Cooks, 52, was taken into custody.

Online jail records showed Cooks was arrested Sunday near 34th Street and Boston Avenue. Police previously asked for the public’s help locating Cooks on October 17. He was described as “armed and dangerous.”

Cooks was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, possession of a controlled substance and other charges. As of Tuesday, he remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $192,000.