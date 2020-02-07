Lubbock Police catch burglary suspect in the act, claimed “he was the police”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested a man who, when caught in the act of a burglary, claimed “he was the police,” according to an offense report.

Mathew Benson, 51, of Lubbock was charged for burglary, evading police, resisting arrest, failure to ID, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The police report said officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of 33rd Street Thursday afternoon. A woman had called 911 while hiding in a closet to say someone broke into her home.

The first officer on scene saw a broken window.

“I continued looking through the broken glass window,” the officer wrote. “I then observed a male (later identified as [Benson]) walking down the stairs. I quickly and loudly identified myself as a Police Officer,” the police report said.

The officer instructed Benson to walk to the bottom of the stairs with his hands up.

“[Benson] then shouted at me and told me that he was the Police,” the police report said. “[Benson] then disobeyed my orders for him to stop and ran into an open bedroom at the base of the stairs and slammed the door.”

The officer rushed in and grabbed Benson and ordered him to get on the floor. After a physical struggle, the officer was able to arrest Benson.

“I observed [Benson] to be scared and tearful,” the police report said.

Officers found a camera, jewelry and “other property” on Benson. The property was returned, and Benson was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Police also found a narcotics pipe and a “small joint” with Benson, according to the police report. The report also said Benson lied about his name.

The police report said Benson refused medical treatment at the scene.

