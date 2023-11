LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said four people had minor injuries after a chase ended with a crash at Erskine Street and Indiana Avenue.

The LPD front desk said the call started at 8:11 a.m. and the crash happened at 8:23 a.m.

LPD said one suspect was in custody.

“A utility pole was damaged during the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible,” LPD said.