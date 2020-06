LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced that Chief Floyd Mitchell and other executive staff would participate in the 100 Black Men of West Texas solidarity walk Monday evening, starting at 8:00 p.m.

LPD said the walk was to “condemn the actions of those involved in George Floyd’s murder.”

The walk is scheduled to start outside the police department at 916 Texas Avenue and will go to Citizens Tower, according to LPD.