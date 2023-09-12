LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock announced Tuesday that Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigned, effective September 22. EverythingLubbock.com was the first to report that Mitchell was the subject of a closed-door discussion in an executive session of the Lubbock City Council. The executive session started on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

No acting chief or interim chief was publicly named at the time of the city’s announcement. Mitchell was hired in October 2019. He has not yet returned an invitation to comment. The following is a statement from the City of Lubbock.

City of Lubbock Announces Resignation of Police Chief Floyd Mitchell

On Tuesday, September 12, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced that his last day with the Lubbock Police Department will be Friday, September 22, 2023. Chief Mitchell was appointed to his position as 23rd Chief of the Lubbock Police Department in October of 2019.

City management is appreciative of the contributions Chief Mitchell made while in Lubbock. “I want to thank Chief Mitchell for his years of service to the City of Lubbock and to our community,” said City Manager, Jarrett Atkinson, “we are incredibly grateful to him for his time here in Lubbock, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

The City will provide further information once it names an interim police chief in the coming days.