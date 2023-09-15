LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Chief Mitchell will receive a lump sum payment of $50,000 upon his exit from the Lubbock Police Department on September 22, according to public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The city agreement also releases the city from any claims or liability that occurred during Mitchell’s employment.

According to public records, Mitchell will also be paid all unused vacation accrued through September 22 based upon his present hourly salary in the amount of $96.197/hour.