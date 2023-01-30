Floyd Mitchell as seen in September 2022 on Talking Points (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell issued a statement Monday morning in response to the release of video in Memphis, Tennessee which depicted police using force to arrest Tyre Nichols. Nichols was taken into custody on January 7 and died three days later.

Five Memphis Police officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were fired for misconduct. They were also indicted by a grand jury Thursday. A sixth officer, Preston Hemphill, was disciplined and relieved of duty, a department spokeswoman said Monday. His role in the arrest of Nichols was not disclosed.

Left: Justin Smith, top center: Emmitt Martin III, top right: Desmond Mills Jr., center left: Demetrius Haley, right bottom: Tadarrius Bean (Photos provided by Memphis Police Department)

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Chief Mitchell in Lubbock on Friday evening shortly after the release of the videos in Memphis.

“I along with most of America watched in disbelief the horrible actions of the former Memphis, Tennessee police officers,” Mitchell said. “These men violated their oath of office as sworn law enforcement professionals, as well as the moral obligation and decency of mankind.”

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said Friday morning that she was not prepared for what she saw in the videos.

“In my 36 years in law enforcement, I don’t think I have witnessed the disregard for a human being displayed in this video,” Davis said.

Videos showed Nichols was dragged out of his car and ordered to the ground. Police used a Taser stun gun on him several times. Nichols got up and ran. He made it a short distance away when officers caught up with him. He was tackled, punched, kicked and his face was covered with pepper spray.

Chief Mitchell said, “The death of Tyre Nichols should have never happened and the actions of these officers were a clear violation of any police use of force and the law.”

“I applaud the swift action taken by Chief CJ Davis in firing these officers, and the District Attorney’s office in the filing of criminal charges,” he said.

Mitchell then turned his attention to Lubbock.

“The Lubbock Police Department continually reviews its policies and procedures and maintains strict guidelines on its Use of Force and an Officers Duty to Intervene,” Mitchell said. “The men and women of the Lubbock Police Department will continue to uphold its core values to respect the sanctity of life above all else.”

“We will continue to use each and every interaction with members of our community as an opportunity to build mutual respect, trust, transparency and accountability,” Mitchell said.

Calls for more officers to be fired or charged have been loud and persistent from the Nichols family. A specific operation in the Memphis Police Department called the Scorpion Unit was disbanded.

Nichols’ funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday at a Memphis church.

(The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.)