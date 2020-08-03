Lubbock Police confirm infant’s death under investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: KLBK/KAMC staff

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed a death investigation regarding a dead body found Saturday was a one-month-old infant.

At approximately 6:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call in reference to a possible dead body in the 2500 block of Inler Avenue, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the infant dead.

The case remained under investigation Monday by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

RELATED STORY: Homicide detectives investigating dead juvenile found Saturday morning

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar