Lubbock Police confirm June 27 crash involving triathlon founder Mike Greer under investigation by Major Crash Unit

[Mike Greer, right, pictured with William Pruett, a participant in the first Buffalo Springs Lake Triathlon. Greer, [File photo provided by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department confirmed Wednesday that a motorcycle crash involving triathlon founder Mike Greer, 82, was being investigated by the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

Greer was headed to the IRONMAN 70.3 event at Buffalo Springs Lake the day of the event, as previously reported by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Police confirmed Wednesday that Greer passed away July 21.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday. Read the full news release from LPD below:

(NEWS RELEASE) LUBBOCK, Texas -– The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash that occurred at 5:31 a.m. June 27 in the 3000 block of East 19th Street.

A motorcycle, driven by 82-year-old Michael Greer, was traveling westbound in the 3000 block of East 19th Street and struck a raised concrete median, causing Greer to be thrown from his motorcycle.

Greer was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries. On July 21, Greer passed away.

Due to the death of Greer, the Major Crash Unit is conducting an investigation into the crash. That investigation is on-going.